Georgian, Danish PM Hold Phone Talks

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili held today a phone conversation with his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen.

The two prime ministers discussed Georgia’s European and Euro-Atlantic integration, bilateral relations, and the ongoing war in Ukraine, according to the Georgian Government’s press release.

PM Garibashvili spoke about Georgia’s EU membership bid and hoped for Denmark’s support in the process, as per the same report.

The two officials further discussed the importance of joint international efforts to end the war as soon as possible, the Georgian Government’s press release added.

On her part, PM Frederiksen said in a tweet she “expressed Denmark’s full support for Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity” in her conversation with the Georgian counterpart.

“Denmark and European Union [are] standing with our Eastern partners and willing to help as needed,” she added.

Also today, the Georgian Prime Minister spoke over the phone with his Polish counterpart Mateusz Morawiecki.

