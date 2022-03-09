Georgian, Swedish FMs Talk Over Phone

Georgian Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani held today a phone conversation with Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde, discussing Russia’s aggression in Ukraine and Georgia’s recent EU membership bid.

FM Zalkaliani stressed the importance for Georgia to obtain the EU candidate status, and discussed the progress on the EU integration path, according to the Georgian MFA’s press release.

Georgia’s top diplomat also talked about plans to “fully and consistently” implement obligations under the EU Association Agreement, signed in 2014.

As per the same report, the Ministers further discussed the security environment in Georgia amid the war in Ukraine, with special attention paid to the situation in Russian-occupied Abkhazia and Tskhinvali Region/South Ossetia.

The need for greater involvement of European and international partners in the region was stressed, the Georgia’s Foreign Ministry noted.

On her part, the top Swedish diplomat said in a tweet she “reiterated Sweden’s support to Georgia’s territorial integrity and resilience” in the call.

