Georgian, Polish PMs Talk over Phone

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili today held a phone conversation with his Polish counterpart Mateusz Morawiecki.

The two officials discussed the security environment in Eastern Europe and the ongoing hostilities in Ukraine, according to the Georgian government’s press release.

PM Garibashvili, on his part also touched upon Georgia’s application to join the European Union and stressed the importance of the foreign partners’ support in the process.

The PM underscored that Georgia was counting on Poland’s backing on this path, according to the same report.

