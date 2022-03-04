Slovenia Backs Georgia’s EU Membership

Prime Minister of Slovenia Janez Janša said on March 3 his country backs Georgia’s membership in the European Union.

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, following Kyiv’s suit, signed an application to join the European Union on March 3.

The country now awaits receiving the status of a candidate from Brussels.

Previously, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis and Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu also voiced their support for the accession of Georgia, Ukraine and Moldova into the European Union amid Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

