U.S. Commends Zurabishvili, Georgian People over Ukraine

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke over the phone today, discussing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and occupation of Georgia.

According to the Department of State, “the Secretary expressed appreciation for the people of Georgia and President Zourabichvili’s personal, steadfast support for Ukraine.”

The same press release said Secretary Blinken underscored firm U.S. commitment to Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The top diplomat also noted that the United States will continue “to support the Georgian people in pursuing a democratic, peaceful, and prosperous Euro-Atlantic future.”

On her part, President Salome Zurabishvili tweeted she had a “great” call with the Secretary of State.

“Concurred our mutual support for [Ukraine],” Georgia’s President noted.

She continued: “appreciate the resolute support of our [U.S.] partner to our territorial integrity, security in challenging times.”

In her tweet, President Zurabishvili also expressed hopes over Secretary Blinken’s visit to Georgia in “near future.”

Related News: