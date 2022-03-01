Romania Calls for Georgia’s EU Membership

Romania has voiced support for the accession of Georgia, Ukraine and Moldova into the European Union amid Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis asserted today that “the place of these partners of the EU is within the European family, and Romania will do its best for this to become reality.”

Foreign Minister of Romania, Bogdan Aurescu meanwhile said the EU “cannot be complete” without the three countries. “They deserve full membership,” he added.

The development comes as Ukraine formally filed for EU membership on February 28, calling for the country’s immediate accession under a “new special procedure” amid Russia’s full-scale invasion.

Meanwhile, Georgian opposition parties, including United National Movement and For Georgia, have urged the Georgian Dream government to follow the suit of Ukraine and demand immediate membership.

While the Government has not issued a response yet, Chair of the Parliamentary European Integration Committee Maka Bochorishvili expressed her hope today that the EU member states will consider granting Georgia a candidate status alongside Ukraine.

The Georgian Dream MP also noted that European partners are already “well aware” of Georgia’s ambitions to join the 27-member-bloc.

Noteworthy, Georgia, Ukraine and Moldova last year launched the Associated Trio format, to push for closer ties with Brussels together. Meanwhile, the GD Government has previously announced plans to formally apply for EU membership in 2024.

