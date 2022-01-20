Georgia’s Foreign Trade Up 25.6% in 2021

Georgia’s foreign trade turnover increased by 25.6% year-over-year in 2021, equaling USD 14.3 billion, according to preliminary results released by the National Statistics Office (Geostat) on January 20.

Exports from Georgia increased by 26.9% annually to USD 4.2 billion, while imports rose by 25.1% to USD 10.1 billion. Meanwhile, the trade deficit was USD 5.8 billion, 40.7% of total turnover.

Turkey topped the list of Georgia’s largest trading partners by turnover, with USD 2.1 billion, followed by Russia with USD 1.6 billion, China with USD 1.5 billion, Azerbaijan with USD 1.1 billion, and the United States with USD 820 million.

China was Georgia’s largest trading partner by exports with USD 615.6 million, followed by Russia with USD 610 million, Azerbaijan with USD 531.7 million, Turkey with USD 322.2 million, and Ukraine with USD 307.3 million.

Turkey, Russia, China, the U.S., and Azerbaijan were the top trading partners of Georgia in terms of imports, with USD 1.8 billion, USD 1 billion, USD 864.9 million, USD 625.3 million, and USD 604.4 million, respectively.

Copper ores and concentrates headed the list of export commodities in 2021 with USD 815.4 million. It was followed by ferroalloys – USD 477.4 million; cars – USD 456.6 million; wine or fresh grapes – USD 239.3 million; spirits – USD 155.7 million; mineral waters – USD 141.8 million; nitrogen fertilizers – USD 119.5 million; nuts – USD 118.3 million; medicines – USD 99.1 million; gold – USD 64.2 million; other commodities – 1.6 billion.

Cars were first on the list of import items with USD 898.8 million; followed by petroleum oils – USD 822.6 million; copper ores and concentrates – USD 736.1 million; medicines – USD 382 million; petroleum gases – USD 354.6 million; telephone sets – USD 222.2 million; automatic data processing machines – USD 147.7 million; vaccines, blood, and immune products – USD 119.9 million; vehicles for the transport of goods – USD 105 million; cigars, cigarillos and cigarettes – USD 101.8 million; other commodities – USD 6.2 billion.

Georgia’s trade turnover had decreased by 14.8% in 2020 compared to 2019.

