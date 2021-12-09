Q3’21 FDI USD 299 Mln, Up by 1.4%

Foreign direct investments (FDI) in Georgia amounted to USD 299 million in the third quarter of 2021, a 1.4% increase from the same period of the previous year, according to the preliminary data released by the National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat) on December 9.

An increase in reinvestment is the main reason behind the growth of FDI, Geostat reported.

The United Kingdom was the largest investor in the third quarter, with USD 60.9 million in FDI, followed by the Netherlands with USD 59.8 million and the Czech Republic, with USD 36 million.

The rest of the large foreign investor countries were the United States with USD 29.6 million, followed by Turkey – USD 24.2 million; Malta – USD 15.8 million; France – USD 14.5 million; Seychelles – USD 13.0 million; Russia – USD 12.5 million.

The financial sector received the largest share of FDI – USD 87.1 million, followed by the energy sector – USD 69.3 million; manufacturing – USD 54.8 million; transport – USD 27.9 million; construction – 16.5; communications – 14.5; health and social work – USD 7.5 million; hotels and restaurants – USD 6.9 million; agriculture, fishing – USD 2.3 million.

