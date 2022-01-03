Annual Inflation Hits 13.9% in December
Georgia’s annual inflation rate in December spiked at 13.9%, a ten-year high figure, the National Statistics Office (Geostat) reported today.
On a monthly basis, meanwhile, consumer prices increased by 0.3 percent.
The annual inflation rate was primarily driven by price changes in food and non-alcoholic beverages (15.6% increase), transport (17.3% increase),), housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels (24.9% increase).
Georgia’s annual inflation rate in months in the second half of 2021 were among the highest in a decade.
The monthly inflation rate was primarily driven by price changes in food and non-alcoholic beverages (0.8% increase), restaurants and hotels (0.9% increase), and clothing and footwear (1.4% decrease).
