Grocery store shelves. Photo: Mehrad Vosoughi via Unsplash
Annual Inflation Hits 13.9% in December

03/01/2022 - 17:56
Georgia’s annual inflation rate in December spiked at 13.9%, a ten-year high figure, the National Statistics Office (Geostat) reported today.

On a monthly basis, meanwhile, consumer prices increased by 0.3 percent. 

The annual inflation rate was primarily driven by price changes in food and non-alcoholic beverages (15.6% increase), transport (17.3% increase),), housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels (24.9% increase).

Georgia’s annual inflation rate in months in the second half of 2021 were among the highest in a decade.

The monthly inflation rate was primarily driven by price changes in food and non-alcoholic beverages (0.8% increase), restaurants and hotels (0.9% increase), and clothing and footwear (1.4% decrease).

