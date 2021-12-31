Batumi Port. October 2021. Photo: Otar Kobakhidze/Civil.ge
Georgia’s GDP Growth 12% in November

31/12/2021 - 15:44
Georgia’s real GDP increased by 12% year-on-year in May, according to the rapid estimates released by the National Statistics Office (Geostat) on December 31.

The Geostat said growth was registered in manufacturing, transportation and storage, arts, entertainment and recreation, trade, hotels and restaurants, financial and insurance activities.

Decline was registered in construction sphere, the Statistics Office added.

Real GDP also grew by 10.7% in January-November 2021, according to the rapid estimates.

Also Read:

