CEC: Voter Turnout 7.38% at 10:00

154,163 citizens, 7,38% of the total number of voters, had marked their ballots in the local self-government election runoffs by 10:00, two hours after the polling stations were opened, reported the Central Election Commission (CEC).

There are 2,088,722 voters eligible to cast their ballots in the elections today at 1,830 polling stations that were opened at 8:00 countrywide.

The highest voter turnout was reported in western Tsageri municipality (9.6%) and southern city of Rustavi (8.9%). These two municipalities are electing mayors in the runoffs. The lowest voter turnour was registered in Dusheti (2.5%) and Khulo (4.9%) municipalities, where voters are electing majoritarian Sakrebulo members only.

In Tbilisi, the key battle of the second round, highest voter turnour was registered in most populous Gldani district (7.8%), while the lowest turnout was recorded in Isani (6.8%).

In the first round of 2021 Municipal Elections, the 10:00 nationwide voter turnout rate stood at 7.41%, while the final turnout amounted to 51.92%

In the 2017 local polls, the 10:00 nationwide voter turnout rate stood at 6.74%, while the final turnout amounted to 45.65%

In the 2020 parliamentary elections, the 10:00 nationwide voter turnout rate came in at 8.33%.

Polling stations will close at 20:00, immediately followed by vote tabulation.

