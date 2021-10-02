CEC: Voter Turnout 7.41% at 10:00

259,273 citizens, 7.41% of the total number of voters, had marked their ballots in the municipal elections by 10:00, two hours after the polling stations were opened, reported the Central Election Commission (CEC).

The highest voter turnout was recorded in the Racha – Lechkhumi region, where 11.2% of the electorate had already voted by 10:00. The lowest voter turnout was registered in the Kvemo Kartli region – 6.1%.

There are 3,497,345 voters eligible to cast their ballots in the elections today at 3,664 polling stations that were opened at 8:00 countrywide.

In the 2017 local polls, the 10:00 nationwide voter turnout rate stood at 6.74%, while the final turnout amounted to 45.65%

In the 2020 parliamentary elections, the 10:00 nationwide voter turnout rate came in at 8.33%.

Polling stations will close at 20:00, immediately followed by vote tabulation.

