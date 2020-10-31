CEC: Voter Turnout 8,33 % at 10 am

292,587 voters, accounting for 8.33% of the total number of voters, cast ballot in the parliamentary elections by 10:00, two hours after the polling stations were opened, according to the Central Election Commission (CEC).

In the regions, the highest voter turnout was reported in Racha-Lechkhumi-Svaneti constituency, 19th majoritarian district, where 11,8% of voters cast their ballots as of 10 am, while the lowest voter turnout was reported in 28th, 29th and 30th majoritarian districts – all three located in COVID-hit western Adjara region – 7,3%.

In the 2016 parliamentary elections, 10 am voter turnout stood at 8.34%, while the final turnout amounted to 51.63%.

There are 3,526,023 voters eligible to cast a ballot in the elections today, at over 3,600 polling stations which opened at 8 am countrywide.

