Georgia’s Foreign Trade Up 22.3% in January-August

Georgia’s foreign trade turnover in January-August 2021 increased by 22.3% compared to the same period last year, reaching USD 8.7 billion, according to preliminary estimates published by the National Statistics Office (Geostat) on September 20.

Exports increased by 26% year-over-year, reaching USD 2.6 billion, while imports grew by 20.7%, to USD 6.1 billion. Meanwhile, the trade deficit stood at USD 3.5 billion, constituting 39.9% of the trade turnover in January-August 2021.

Turkey headed the list of Georgia’s largest trading partners by turnover, with USD 1.3 billion, followed by Russia with USD 1 billion, China with USD 941.3 million, Azerbaijan with USD 689.4 million, and the United States with USD 479.9 million.

China was Georgia’s largest trading partner by exports with USD 421.8 million, followed by Russia with USD 377 million, Azerbaijan with USD 347 million, Turkey with USD 211.5 million, and Ukraine with USD 192.6 million.

Turkey, Russia, China, the U.S., and Azerbaijan were the top trading partners of Georgia in terms of imports, with USD 1 billion, USD 634.8 million, USD 519.5 million, USD 388.2 million, and USD 342.4 million, respectively.

Copper ores and concentrates were on top of the list of export commodities in January-August with USD 517.9 million; followed by cars – USD 293.4 million; ferroalloys – USD 265.5 million; wine or fresh grapes – USD 144.7 million; spirits – USD 93 million; mineral waters – USD 92.5 million; medicines – USD 63.6 million; nitrogen fertilizers – USD 56.8 million; nuts – USD 45.4 million; t-shirts – USD 45.2 million; other commodities – USD 992.7 million.

Cars were first on the list of import commodities with USD 547.6 million; followed by petroleum oils – USD 492 million; copper ores and concentrates – USD 445.9 million; medicines – USD 230.2 million; petroleum gases – USD 192.6 million; telephone sets – USD 137.8 million; automatic data processing machines – USD 90.7 million; vehicles for the transport of goods – USD 78.8 million; vaccines, blood, and immune products – 72.1 USD; wheat and meslin – USD 58.6 million; other commodities – USD 3.7 billion.

Read more:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)