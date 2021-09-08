Q2’21 FDI USD 234.2 Mln, Down by 2.6%

Foreign direct investments (FDI) in Georgia amounted to USD 234.2 million in the second quarter of 2021, a 2.6% decrease from the same period of the previous year, according to the preliminary data released by the National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat) on September 8.

Reduction of the amount of equity, transfer of several enterprises’ ownership from non-residents to residents, and several companies covering their debts were the key drivers of the decline, Geostat reported.

The United Kingdom remained the largest investor with USD 77.1 million in FDI, followed by the Netherlands with USD 31.5 million and the Czech Republic, with USD 30.5 million.

The rest of the large foreign investor countries were Japan with USD 24.5 million, followed by Turkey – USD 21.1 million; Luxembourg – USD 15.5 million; Switzerland – USD 11.6 million; Malta – USD 9.5 million and the Marshall Islands – USD 7.9 million.

The financial sector received the largest share of FDI – USD 82.0 million, followed by the energy sector – USD 65.2 million; manufacturing – USD 46.5 million; real estate – USD 19.1 million; health and social work – USD 5.4 million and agriculture, Fishing USD 1.3 million.

