Georgia’s Foreign Trade Up 22.2% in January-August
Georgia’s foreign trade turnover in January-August 2021 increased by 22.2% compared to the same period last year, reaching USD 8.7 billion, according to the express data published by the National Statistics Office (Geostat) on September 13.
Exports increased by 25.7% to USD 2.6 billion, while imports increased by 20.7%, reaching USD 6 billion. The trade deficit stood at around USD 3.5 billion, with its share constituting 40% of the total turnover in January-August 2021.
