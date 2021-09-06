GD Mulls Refusing EU-Brokered Rule on Chief Prosecutor Selection

Ruling Georgian Dream party chair Irakli Kobakhidze today spoke against introducing a 3/5 majority vote for electing the Prosecutor General, as the discussions on the constitutional amendments initially envisaged in the EU-brokered April 19 deal began at the Parliament.

The current draft amendments stipulate that the first two attempts at electing the Prosecutor General require a 3/5 vote, and if unsuccessful, subsequent vote requires a simple majority. The deal envisaged a greater involvement of the opposition in selecting key public officials, such as the chief prosecutor and the head of Central Election Commission.

But, MP Kobakhidze said endorsing the “absurd” provision – which GD agreed to as part of the April 19 agreement in spring – would be “insulting” to him as a lawyer.

The ruling party, with its 84 MPs, falls shorts of the 113 votes needed to amend the Constitution. MP Kobakhidze said the discussions with the opposition will continue through September 7. Parliament fall session is also set to commence on the same day.

More to follow