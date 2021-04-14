Six Georgian Dream MPs Quit to Join Gakharia’s Forthcoming Party

Five Georgian Dream lawmakers said at the press briefing in the Parliament today that they quit the ruling party, to join the forthcoming party of Giorgi Gakharia, former Prime Minister. Sixth MP, Mikheil Daushvili, who is currently ill with COVID-19, is set to join the group after recovery.

The list of MPs that quit the ruling Georgian Dream party includes:

At the press briefing, Giorgi Khojevanishvili told the media that the decision was taken in agreement with Giorgi Gakharia, while the group “embarks on a new stage of the party building process.” Khojevanishvili underscored that they take responsibility for the past “achievements and failures” of the Georgian Dream party they were part of, but the group will continue its parliamentary activity already as independent deputies.

“Our country faces severe challenges such as the pandemic, economic crisis, unemployment, poverty. These are precisely the problems our people worry about and not the endless confrontation and dispute of the political parties,” said Khojevanishvili, adding that the future plans will be unveiled together with the group leader Giorgi Gakharia.

In response to the journalists’ questions, Khojevanishvili also commented on June 20, 2019 events, stating that “there were mistakes which we acknowledge and share.”

As for the snap elections demanded by the boycotting opposition parties, Khojevanishvili said that they will support any initiative that can defuse the radicalization, however, also called on the media “to wait for the development of events.”

Ana Buchukuri on her part said that the deputies leave the ruling Georgian Dream to start an active phase of the party building with Giorgi Gakharia. “This decision should not be surprising neither for you nor for the Georgian Dream,” she added.

The quitting deputies also underlined “the high level of polarization” in the Georgian political agenda, stressing that the focus should be shifted from political disputes to solving the society’s problems.

