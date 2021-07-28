Georgian Dream Quits EU-brokered Deal

Ruling Georgian Dream party chair Irakli Kobakhidze announced the EU-brokered April 19 deal as “annulled,” claiming it “served its mission and exhausted itself” 100 days after signing, with the majority of opposition lawmakers having refrained from joining.

“We can see our international partners do not find it necessary to strictly demand from the radical opposition to sign and participate in implementing the document,” said MP Kobakhidze. “One-sided loyalty to the April 19 agreement is insulting for our party, and our voters will not forgive us this.”

The GD chair argued that the ruling party had followed through with implementing the clauses of the deal on the release of alleged “political prisoners,” electoral reform and “pausing” Supreme Court appointments, and will further adopt constitutional amendments, judiciary reforms and amnesty law on the anti-occupation unrests of June 19-21, 2019.

About the provision on holding early elections if the GD receives less than 43% in local polls of October, MP Kobakhidze said: “We are ready to call snap elections on our goodwill, even if we receive 53% instead of 43%, as long as we see in the actions of the opposition parties that our political system is ripe for effective coalition governance.”

The ruling party chair pointed out that the opposition parties that signed the agreement received only 10% of the votes in the October 2020 parliamentary elections. United National Movement’s bloc, Alliance of Patriots, European Georgia and Labor party were the four opposition groups that received parliamentary mandates but refused to join the deal.

MP Kobakhidze claimed the “radical opposition,” who did not sign the deal, were planning to “repeat their political” sabotage after the ruling party would manage to pass the 43% threshold in the local polls. “The radical opposition is doing everything so that ahead of the elections the polarization deepens, instead of decreasing.”

He also argued that by “annulling” the agreement, the political processes in the country will be allowed to continue in accordance with the “constitutional order.”

