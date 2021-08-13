Polish Commander Concludes Tbilisi Visit

Commander of Polish Special Operations Component Command paid a visit to Tbilisi to assess the progress made in joint activities as part of a bilateral cooperation plan between the Special Operation Forces of two countries, Georgian Defense Ministry reported on August 13.

According to the Ministry, Brigadier General Sławomir Drumowicz was hosted by his Georgian counterpart, Commander of Georgian Special Operation Forces (GSOF) Colonel Teimuraz Klateishvili.

The Ministry did not specify the dates of the visit.

The report said that during the meeting General Drumowicz expressed the desire to deepen the bilateral cooperation with Georgia, noting that Polish Special Operation Forces will continue cooperation with GSOF to increase its compatibility with NATO.

