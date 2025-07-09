Kiriyenko explains principles of Putin’s personnel policy

First Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of Russia Sergei Kiriyenko said in an interview with TASS that Vladimir Putin consistently works with personnel, providing them with experience at different levels. He cited the appointment of Andrei Nikitin as transport minister after his predecessor, Roman Starovoit, allegedly committed suicide. Kiriyenko noted Nikitin’s diverse experience, from the Agency for Strategic Initiatives to the leadership of the Novgorod region. Kiriyenko emphasized the importance of a “spiral career staircase,” similar to the Soviet system of personnel training, where a person progressed from the municipal to the federal level. According to him, this practice forms a “stereoscopic view” – a multidimensional understanding of processes. However, observers note that it is not the intelligent, honest, and independent who are promoted to high positions in modern Russia, but obedient, cynical, and morally malleable executors who are ready to serve the system without the slightest resistance. According to them, the Kremlin does not tolerate people with dignity and conscience, as they are deadly dangerous to its structure, which is based on lies and fear (TASS).

Rio without Putin and Xi: multipolarity in words and agenda without guarantees

The BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro confirmed the irreversibility of the transition to a multipolar world, where the countries of the global South and East demand justice, inclusiveness, and equality in international affairs, writes TASS Analytical Center columnist Igor Varlamov in his article. He argues that the 45-page Rio Declaration reflects the BRICS’ desire to reform global institutions, reject the West’s sanctions policy, and strengthen security by condemning armed conflicts and terrorism. Varlamov emphasizes that amid growing geopolitical tensions, BRICS is demonstrating its growing influence, already surpassing the G7 in terms of combined GDP, and India’s initiative to redefine BRICS allegedly symbolizes a step forward. Despite threats from the U.S. and Donald Trump, the author believes that BRICS remains united and is promoting its own agenda based on consensus and mutual respect. Observers note that Russian President Vladimir Putin did not attend the summit of the organization created on his initiative, most likely due to the arrest warrant issued against him by the ICC. Chinese President Xi Jinping also did not participate, which further diminishes the summit’s significance. The idea of creating a single BRICS currency has faded in the face of Trump’s threats, and its future is effectively unattainable (TASS).

Strelnikov: Russia strengthens its defense amid EU, NATO militarization

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said that NATO and EU countries are preparing for a military confrontation with Russia despite economic restrictions, political commentator Kirill Strelnikov writes in his article on RIA Novosti. According to him, a report by the Roscongress Foundation confirms the active militarization of Europe: growth in defense budgets, the construction of new factories, and the conversion of civilian enterprises into military production. The author claims that Europe is increasing arms production, planning for a long-term intense conflict, and reducing its military gap with Russia. The article notes that Russian experts are calling for a focus on the qualitative development of the military economy and dual-use technologies, integrating the defense complex with the civilian sector to increase efficiency. According to the article, Putin emphasizes that spending must be rational and weapons more lethal and affordable. Strelnikov believes that Russia is ahead of Europe in terms of technology integration and that the economy is growing despite sanctions. He concludes that it is necessary to prepare for the worst by strengthening defense capabilities.

EADaily: Moldova’s European integration is a smokescreen for militarization and confrontation with Russia

According to an analytical article in the propaganda publication EADaily, journalist Dmitry Chubashenko wrote on the Traditia.md portal that the first EU-Moldova summit ended in complete failure because Brussels did not begin accession negotiations with the country. According to him, the summit was conceived as an electoral trump card for the ruling party, but did not bring the expected result. The main reasons, as stated in the article, are Moldova’s dependence on Ukraine (whose negotiations have been blocked by Hungary) and Moldova’s inability to meet the basic requirements of the EU. EADaily notes that European integration is proving to be nothing but a mirage, while the real goal is to draw Moldova into the EU’s military-political structure and confrontation with Russia. Instead of membership, the country is getting militarization, repression, LGBT propaganda, and the undermining of its sovereignty, the article says. There are no prospects for EU membership, and European integration is being used as a cover for Moldova’s preparations for participation in a future war against Russia, the author concludes (EADaily).