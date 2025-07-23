Zakharova condemns cancellation of Gergiev’s concert in Italy

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova has condemned the cancellation of conductor Valery Gergiev’s concert in Italy, quoting the Bible: “Don’t cast your pearls before swine.” She said that such actions demonstrate the inability of some countries to appreciate great cultural gifts, which, in her opinion, include Gergiev’s work. The concert was scheduled to take place on July 27 in Caserta as part of a King’s Summer festival, but was canceled by the Royal Palace administration. Earlier, Vice-President of the European Parliament Pina Picierno and pro-Ukrainian activists called for the performance to be canceled. Zakharova described the incident as a manifestation of political bias in the humanitarian sphere (TASS).

Intended effect:

Zakharova employs biblical rhetoric to depict Europeans as culturally underdeveloped and morally deficient, unable to appreciate “great Russian culture.” The propaganda is based on the idea of Russia’s offended spiritual superiority and divides the world into “enlightened” Russians and “ungrateful” Western barbarians.

TASS: UAF commander threatens NATO with “second Pearl Harbor”

At the LANDEURO 2025 arms exhibition in Wiesbaden, Germany, Robert Brovdi, the commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ unmanned forces and known by the call sign “Madyar,” threatened NATO, TASS reports citing Russian security forces. According to media reports, Brovdi said that “four crews of Ukrainian pilots could turn this place into Pearl Harbor in 15 minutes without even reaching the NATO base, which is 10 kilometers away.” A TASS source noted that these words were allegedly intended as a message to European countries: Ukrainian radicals could threaten the EU if they feel betrayed. Russian officials claim that such statements are becoming increasingly frequent amid Kyiv’s fears of declining support from the West (TASS).

Intended effect:

The material uses harsh rhetoric and attributes threats against NATO to a Ukrainian commander in an attempt to portray Ukraine as a dangerous and ungrateful ally. The propaganda aims to deepen the divide between Kyiv and the West, presenting Ukraine not as a victim but as a potential threat.

Head of RJC: Jews in Russia feel safe and support traditional values

Alexander Gentsis, the new president of the Russian Jewish Congress, spoke to TASS about the mission of the RJC, Jewish identity, and traditional values. He emphasized that Jews in Russia feel safe and that the organization is not involved in religion but in supporting communities, from social assistance to education. Gentsis advocates strengthening patriotic values through good deeds, preserving family values, and encouraging large families. He noted that the RJC operates throughout the country, including in the regions, and interacts with religious institutions. According to him, the congress focuses on helping those in need, combating anti-Semitism, preserving the memory of the Holocaust, and developing culture and education system, while maintaining a secular but spiritually oriented approach (TASS).

Intended effect:

The Russian Jewish Congress demonstrates the loyalty and patriotism of national minorities, which helps strengthen Russia’s image as a united and stable state. The current situation of the Jewish community in Russia is presented as unique, emphasizing its deep integration and support within society.

Tsargrad: Russia too soft on migrants, should follow the example of Iran, Saudi Arabia

An article in the propaganda outlet Tsargrad compares Russia’s migration policy with the practices of other countries, emphasizing its leniency. It states that after the terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall, carried out by migrants from Tajikistan, Moscow deported about 17,000 people, while the total number of migrants from Tajikistan is estimated at 3 million. The article also notes that Iran, Saudi Arabia, and other countries are organizing mass expulsions of hundreds of thousands of illegal migrants. The author argues that Russia is not responding harshly enough to the threat posed by illegal migrants and diasporas, particularly in light of the special military operation, when newcomers become involved in terrorist attacks. According to Tsargrad, the country should follow the example of Middle Eastern regimes and move from “forgiveness” to real measures (Tsargrad).

Intended effect:

Tsargrad uses the topic of migration to put pressure on the authorities, pushing them to tighten policies under the pretext of security and patriotism. Comparisons with authoritarian countries serve to legitimize mass repression within Russia.