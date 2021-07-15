Georgian Defense Minister Juansher Burchuladze met his Greek counterpart Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos on July 14. Photo: mod.mil.gr
News

Georgian, Greek Defense Ministers Meet in Greece

15/07/2021 - 12:43
19 1 minute read

Georgian Defense Minister Juansher Burchuladze met his Greek counterpart Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos on July 14 in Spata, near Athens, discussing bilateral and NATO-Georgia cooperation, as well as the Black Sea security.

The two officials also signed a military cooperation program for 2021, the Georgian Defense Ministry reported today. The meeting took place under the framework of the July 13-15 international defense and security exhibition DEFEA 2021, organized by the Greek Defense Ministry.

Invited by the Greek top defense official, Minister Burchuladze also attended on July 14 a roundtable discussion of EU Defense Ministers, which focused on the 27-member-bloc’s key security initiatives – the Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO), Coordinated Annual Review on Defense (CARD), and European Defense Fund (EDF).

Also Read:

Tags
15/07/2021 - 12:43
19 1 minute read

მსგავსი/Related

EU Says Takes Into Account Tbilisi Violence, Journalist’s Death

13/07/2021 - 17:46

14th Round of EU-Georgia Human Rights Dialogue

09/07/2021 - 15:04

EU Commissioner, Georgian PM Talk Economic Plan, Reforms, Homophobic Violence

07/07/2021 - 18:24

EU Foreign Ministers Hold Press Conference After South Caucasus Visit

28/06/2021 - 15:35
© Copyright: Civil.ge 2021
Back to top button