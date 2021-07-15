Georgian, Greek Defense Ministers Meet in Greece

Georgian Defense Minister Juansher Burchuladze met his Greek counterpart Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos on July 14 in Spata, near Athens, discussing bilateral and NATO-Georgia cooperation, as well as the Black Sea security.

The two officials also signed a military cooperation program for 2021, the Georgian Defense Ministry reported today. The meeting took place under the framework of the July 13-15 international defense and security exhibition DEFEA 2021, organized by the Greek Defense Ministry.

Invited by the Greek top defense official, Minister Burchuladze also attended on July 14 a roundtable discussion of EU Defense Ministers, which focused on the 27-member-bloc’s key security initiatives – the Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO), Coordinated Annual Review on Defense (CARD), and European Defense Fund (EDF).

