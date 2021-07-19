Georgia’s Foreign Trade Up 20.7 % in January-June

Georgia’s foreign trade turnover in the first half of 2021 was USD 6.2 billion – an increase of 20.7% compared to the same period last year, according to preliminary estimates released by the National Statistics Office (Geostat) on July 19.

Exports increased by 25.2% year-on-year reaching USD 1.9 billion, while imports increased by 18.9%, to USD 4.3 billion. Meanwhile, the trade deficit stood at USD 2.4 billion, constituting 39.3% of the trade turnover in January-June 2021.

Turkey topped the list of Georgia’s largest trading partners by turnover, with USD 944.1 million in January-June 2021, followed by Russia with USD 729.8 million, China with USD 652.6 million, Azerbaijan with USD 493.2 million, and the United States with USD 333.6 million.

China was Georgia’s largest trading partner by exports with USD 289.9 million, followed by Russia with USD 263.7 million, Azerbaijan with USD 244.4 million, Turkey with USD 164.5 million, and Ukraine with USD 137.9 million.

Turkey, Russia, China, the U.S., and Azerbaijan were the top trading partners of Georgia in terms of imports, with USD 779.6 million, USD 466.1 million, USD 362.8 million, USD 267.9 million, and USD 248.9 million, respectively.

Copper ores and concentrates were on top of the list of export commodities in January-June with USD 391 million, followed by cars with – USD 205.4 million; ferroalloys – USD 186.3 million; wine or fresh grapes – USD 104.2 million; spirits – USD 69 million; mineral waters – USD 66.5 million; nitrogen fertilizers – USD 50.4 million; medicines – USD 42.9 million; t-shirts – USD 36 million; nuts – USD 35.6 million; other commodities – USD 697.3 million.

Cars topped the list of import commodities with USD 371.4 million, followed by copper ores and concentrates – USD 335.5 million; petroleum oils – USD 327.2 million; medicines – USD 174 million; petroleum gases – USD 168.3 million; telephone sets – USD 94.2 million; vehicles for the transport of goods – USD 63 million; moving, grading, extracting, or boring machinery – USD 43.4 million; automatic data processing machines – USD 39.6 million; wheat and meslin – USD 37.2 million; other commodities – USD 2.7 billion.

