Geostat: Georgia’s GDP Growth 44.8% in April

Georgia’s real GDP increased by 44.8% year-on-year in April, according to the rapid estimates released by the National Statistics Office (Geostat) on May 31.

Growth was registered in every sector besides mining and quarrying, Geostat reported.

Real GDP also grew by 8.1% in January-April 2021, according to the rapid estimates.

In April 2020, Georgia’s real GDP declined by 16.6% year-on-year.

