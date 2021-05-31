Georgia's real GDP grew by 44.8% year-on-year in April 2021. Source: Geostat
News

Geostat: Georgia’s GDP Growth 44.8% in April

31/05/2021 - 11:39
63 Less than a minute

Georgia’s real GDP increased by 44.8% year-on-year in April, according to the rapid estimates released by the National Statistics Office (Geostat) on May 31.

Growth was registered in every sector besides mining and quarrying, Geostat reported.

Real GDP also grew by 8.1% in January-April 2021, according to the rapid estimates.

In April 2020, Georgia’s real GDP declined by 16.6% year-on-year.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)

Tags
31/05/2021 - 11:39
63 Less than a minute

მსგავსი/Related

Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti Governor Resigns

31/05/2021 - 12:31

UNM to Enter Parliament, Refuses to Sign EU-Brokered Deal

30/05/2021 - 18:56

Former PM Gakharia Inaugurates New Political Party

29/05/2021 - 18:51

CSOs Condemn ‘Systematic Attacks’ on Journalists by Government Officials

28/05/2021 - 16:55
© Copyright: Civil.ge 2021
Back to top button