Vasil Maghlaperidze, Head of Georgian Public Broadcaster resigns. Photo: 1tv.ge
Deputy Chairperson leaves “Georgian Dream”, Citing Health

08/03/2021 - 12:19
Ruling Georgian Dream (GD) party’s Deputy Chairperson Vasil Maghlaperidze, who held the post since January 16, resigned from his position on March 8, citing health concerns.

He said his “political taste and views remain unchanged.”

Maghlaperidze was the Director-General of the Georgian Public Broadcaster since 2017 before his resignation in August 2020. His GD Deputy Chairperson appointment came with Irakli Kobakhidze’s confirmation as the ruling party chairperson.

