Irakli Kobakhidze Confirmed as Georgian Dream Chair

The 42-year-old Irakli Kobakhidze, the former Parliament Speaker, was confirmed unanimously as the Georgian Dream – Democratic Georgia chairperson at the ruling party congress today.

The congress, attended by a few hundred party delegates amid COVID-19 restrictions, was convened earlier this week, shortly after the GD founder Bidzina Ivanishvili announced on January 11 his second departure – this time ‘for good’ – from politics.

After confirmation, MP Kobakhidze began his four-minute address to the party delegates by thanking Ivanishvili and crediting him in defeating the United National Movement’s “regime based on lies and violence” in 2012 and establishing a “new democratic order, that brought freedom, peace, and security to our people.”

To date, Ivanishvili served as “the chief guarantor of freedom, peace, and security for our country,” Kobakhidze asserted.

The new chairperson said Ivanishvili’s departure from politics is “a serious challenge” for the GD party, which should be faced by the ruling party with “unity and firmness.”

The Georgian Dream is about living up to three major causes, Kobakhidze underscored. “The first is Georgia being united, both physically and spiritually, physically united that includes Abkhazia and Samachablo [Tskhinvali region/South Ossetia], the Abkhaz and Ossetians; spiritually united Georgia, where people are not divided by hate but united by love,” said the new chairperson.

The second cause, he said, is the country meeting European standards of welfare, with its well-off cities and villages, and economically strong families, where not a single person lives in poverty.

The third dream, MP Kobakhidze underlined, is that of Georgia, becoming a fully-fledged member of the European and Euro-Atlantic families.

The newly-confirmed party chair then presented a renewed GD political council, the party’s governing body. The 20-member council will include:

Party’s General Secretary, Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze

Deputy Party Chairman Vasil Maglaperidze, recently resigned Head of the Georgian Public Broadcaster

Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia

Parliament Speaker Archil Talakvadze

Regional Development and Infrastructure Minister Maia Tskitishvili

First Parliament Vice-Speaker Gia Volski

Defense Minister Irakli Garibashvili

Chair of Parliament’s Education, Science and Culture Committee Tea Tsulukiani

GD Parliamentary Faction Chair Mamuka Mdinaradze

Deputy Parliament Speaker Kakha Kuchava

Interior Minister Vakhtang Gomelauri

Health Minister Ekaterine Tikaradze

Finance Minister Ivane Machavariani

Parliament’s European Integration Committee Chair Maka Bochorishvili

Deputy Chair of Parliament’s Education Committee Shalva Papuashvili

Deputy Chair of European Integration Committee Mariam Kvrivishvili

Parliament’s Foreign Relations Committee Head Nikoloz Samkharadze

Chair of Parliament’s Regional Policy and Self-Government Committee Sozar Subari

GD’s Regional Secretary, MP Dimitri Samkharadze

Head of Adjara Autonomous Republic Government Tornike Rizhvadze

more to follow

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)