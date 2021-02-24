Kakhaber Kemoklidze. Photo: PM's press office
Head of Government Administration Announces Resignation

24/02/2021 - 20:44
Kakhaber Kemoklidze, who had served as a Head of Government Administration since February 4, stated about his resignation today, six days after Ex-Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia quit his position.

“After 10 years of dynamic work in Security and Civil service, it’s time to leave! Thankful to all brilliant minds, men and women with whom I worked,” he wrote on Twitter, expressing special gratitude to Gakharia for leadership and opportunity.

Kemoklidze was appointed to the position by the former PM to replace Natia Mezvrishvili, who had quit in November last year.

Earlier, he held various high-ranking posts in the Ministry of Interior and State Security Service of Georgia (SSG), serving as the Chief of Staff of Georgia’s National Security Council (NSC) prior to switching to the Government Administration.

