Deputy Security Service Head Resigns

Aleksandre Khojevanishvili, Deputy Head of the State Security Service (SSG), Georgia’s domestic counterintelligence agency, resigned on March 2, the SSG confirmed to Civil.Ge.

Khojevanishvili served the post since January 2019. He previously worked as the Head of the Interior Ministry’s General Inspection since 2017.

Earlier, on February 26, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Government Administration, Berdia Sichinava, an associate to former Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia, also resigned the post. Two days before, Kakhaber Kemoklidze, the Government Administration Head also left his posting.

