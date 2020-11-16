Real GDP growth rate, GDP deflator percentage change in 2011-2019. Source: Geostat.ge
Geostat: Real GDP Growth 5.0% in 2019

16/11/2020 - 13:51
21 1 minute read

Georgia’s real GDP growth in 2019 amounted to 5.0%, according to the revised estimates released by the National Statistics Office (Geostat) on November 16.

Geostat reported that Georgia’s GDP equaled GEL 49.3 billion (USD 15 billion) at current prices.

In 2019 real growth was registered in wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles (8.3%), accommodation and food service (18.5%), arts, entertainment and recreation (22.1%), information and communication (21.4%), transportation and storage (8.4%) and real estate activities (4.1%).

According to Geostat, a decrease in real value-added was recorded in financial and insurance activities (-7.5%), public administration and defense; compulsory social security (-1.6%)  and other service activities (-12.3%).

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)

