Georgia's GDP declined by 5.8 % in the first six months of 2020 year-on-year, Geostat noted.
Geostat: GDP Declined by 5.8% in First Half of 2020

31/07/2020 - 15:41
Georgia’s real GDP shrank by 5.8% year-on-year in the first six months, according to preliminary data released by the National Statistics Office, Geostat, on July 31.

In the second quarter, GDP declined by 12.6% year-on-year.

The corresponding year-on-year figure for June stood at 7.7%, according to Geostat.

In June real growth was negative in almost all activities, other than Mining and quarrying and Water supply, sewerage, waste management and remediation activities, Geostat added.

