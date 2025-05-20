The Daily Beat: 19 May

On the 173rd consecutive day of anti-regime demonstrations, protesters are still gathering outside the Parliament in Tbilisi, blocking Rustaveli Avenue to traffic. Their demands remain unchanged: the release of political prisoners and a re-run of the elections. Be sure to follow our live blog for updates on the Georgian resistance.

Georgia’s Special Investigation Service (SIS) will merge into the Prosecutor’s Office, according to the investigative authority, which did not provide further details. The specifics will be outlined in a legislative initiative for the one-party parliament. Established in 2022 as an independent body under the EU-Georgia Association Agenda, the SIS was responsible for probing violent crimes and ill-treatment by officials.

Lasha Gabitashvili, an outspoken participant in ongoing anti-regime protests, says that the Public Service Hall revoked his Georgian citizenship. Gabitashvili came into the spotlight in January after being involved in a brawl with Georgian Dream MPs in Abu Dhabi. He said the authorities declined his application to retain his Georgian citizenship after he acquired Israeli citizenship through marriage.

Pro-government broadcaster TV Imedi captured the largest share of commercial television advertising revenue in the first quarter of 2025, earning GEL 6.1 million. This reflects an increase of GEL 0.8 million compared to the same period last year, as reported by the Georgian National Communications Commission on May 16. The top three TV channels in terms of revenue are Imedi TV, Rustavi 2, and POSTV, all of which support the government.

The Georgian Public Broadcaster has dismissed the producer, editor, and several journalists from its long-running program “Real Space.” This decision came after the team refused to accept reassignment to other departments within the network, expressing concerns about editorial freedom and the effective shutdown of the show. The conflict follows months of internal tensions and allegations of political pressure, particularly in light of the pro-democracy and pro-European Union rallies.

According to the European Commission’s 2025 Economic Forecast, published on May 19, Georgia’s economic growth will decelerate, but still reach “robust 5-6%” in 2025 and 2026, “partly reflecting positive spillovers from Russia’s war of aggression on Ukraine.” The report highlights that 2024 growth was concentrated in ICT, construction, tourism, and transport, benefiting from the shift of services and trade routes away from Russia due to its war in Ukraine and a notable inward migration from Russia.

The Data of the Day

According to the preliminary data released by the National Statistics Office, Georgia’s foreign trade increased by 15.3% year-on-year in January-April 2025, compared to the same period last year, reaching USD 7.76 billion. Exports increased by 14.2% to USD 2.01 billion, while imports rose by 15.7% to USD 5.74 billion. As a result, the country’s trade deficit amounted to USD 3.73 billion, accounting for 48.1% of total foreign trade turnover.