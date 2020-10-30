Geostat: Georgia’s GDP Declined by 0.7% in September

Georgia’s real GDP contracted by 0.7% year-on-year in September, according to the rapid estimates released by the National Statistics Office (Geostat) on October 30.

Geostat noted that increase was registered in manufacturing, mining and quarrying, wholesale and retail trade, as well as financial and insurance activities.

Georgia’s real GDP shrank by 5.0% year-on-year in the first nine months of 2020, while the corresponding figure for the first eight months stood at -5.6 % in August.

