Source: Geostat
News

Geostat: GDP Growth 5.1% in 2019 – Preliminary Data

20/03/2020 - 13:45
Georgia’s average growth of real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2019 equaled 5.1%, , according to preliminary data released by the National Statistics Office (Geostat) on March 20.

According to the report, real growth was registered in the following sectors: wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles; real estate activities; transportation and storage; arts, entertainment and recreation; information and communication; accommodation and food service activities; human health and social work activities; education.

A decrease was reported in public administration and defence; compulsory social security; financial and insurance activities.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)

