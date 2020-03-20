Geostat: GDP Growth 5.1% in 2019 – Preliminary Data

Georgia’s average growth of real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2019 equaled 5.1%, , according to preliminary data released by the National Statistics Office (Geostat) on March 20.

According to the report, real growth was registered in the following sectors: wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles; real estate activities; transportation and storage; arts, entertainment and recreation; information and communication; accommodation and food service activities; human health and social work activities; education.

A decrease was reported in public administration and defence; compulsory social security; financial and insurance activities.

