Georgia’s Foreign Trade in January-August 2020

14/09/2020 - 14:35
Georgia’s foreign trade turnover in the first eight months of 2020 decreased by 16.7%, compared to the same period last year, amounting to USD 7.02 billion, according to the preliminary figures released by the National Statistics Office, Geostat, on September 14.

Exports from Georgia decreased by 14.7% year-on-year to USD 2.07 billion, and imports were down by 17.5% y/y to USD 4.9 billion in January-August, with trade deficit standing at USD 2.88 billion.

