Georgia’s Foreign Trade in January-June 2020

Georgia’s foreign trade turnover in the first six months of 2020 decreased by 16.3%, compared to the same period last year – reaching USD 5.1 billion, according to the preliminary figures released by the National Statistics Office (Geostat) on July 13.

Exports from Georgia decreased by 15.6% year-on-year to USD 1.5 billion, while imports were down by 16.5% y/y to USD 3.6 billion in January-June, with trade gap standing at USD 2.1 billion.

Geostat will publish detailed data on foreign trade on July 20.

Read also:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian)