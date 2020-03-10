COVID-19: Georgian Cases Total 23

On March 10, Georgia confirmed eight new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total to 23 cases. The information became available via the coronavirus alert website, run by the Georgian government.

Until now the total number of COVID-19 cases in Georgia stood at 15, as the country confirmed two new cases on March 9.

Georgia confirmed its first coronavirus case on February 26. Georgian government created ad hoc inter-agency group for tackling coronavirus led by Prime Minister Gakharia on the same day. The group then decided to restrict land travel of Iranian citizens to Georgia and Georgian nationals to Iran for two weeks. Georgian authorities have cut flights to and from Iran since February 23. Earlier on January 29, Georgian government took the same measure regarding the flights with China.

More to follow

