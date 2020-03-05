Coronavirus: Georgian Cases Total Nine

In a late-night briefing on March 5, Amiran Gamkrelidze, Director General of the National Centre for Disease Control and Public Health, said five new cases of novel coronavirus were confirmed in Georgia, bringing the number to a total of nine.

All five patients that tested positive on the virus today are Georgian citizens that have recently travelled to Italy, location of Europe’s largest coronavirus outbreak, Gamkrelidze stated. Their health condition remains satisfactory, Gamkrelidze added.

Earlier today on March 5, Gamkrelidze announced Georgia’s fourth coronavirus case.

Georgia confirmed its first coronavirus case on February 26. The first Georgian citizen to test positive on the virus returned to the country from Iran via Azerbaijan on February 25. One more patient that tested positive on COVID-19, had returned to Georgia from Iran, while seven other patients returned to the country from Iran.

Georgian government created ad hoc interagency group for tackling coronavirus challenge led by Prime Minister Gakharia on February 26. The group decided to restrict land travel of Iranian citizens to Georgia and Georgian nationals to Iran for two weeks. The Georgian authorities have cut flights to and from Iran since February 23. Earlier on January 29, Georgian government took the same measure regarding the flights with China.

Georgian government launched a website – StopCov.ge – dedicated to help preventing the novel virus in the country.

