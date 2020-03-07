Coronavirus: Georgian Cases Total Twelve

On March 7, Georgia confirmed three new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total to twelve cases. The information first became available via the coronavirus alert website, run by the Georgian government.

In a morning briefing, Amiran Gamkrelidze, Director General of the National Center for Disease Control and Public Health, stated that the last three patients, who tested positive on Covid-19, came into contact (direct or indirect) with one of the patients of the infected group that had traveled back from Italy.

Georgia confirmed its first coronavirus case on February 26. Georgiaits first coronavirus case on February 26. The Georgian government created ad hoc interagency group for tackling coronavirus led by Prime Minister Gakharia on February 26. On March 6, Georgian government introduced new set of measures aimed at preventing the outbreak of the disease. Flights with Italy, a country from which most of the cases were imported, are now suspended. Nationals and travelers, having visited a country marked as the high-risk region by the World Health Organization, are obliged to undergo intensive screening when crossing the state border and spend two weeks under mandatory quarantine. Alternatively, they must present a PCR certificate issued by a laboratory in the country of departure, or in case of transit travelers, by a laboratory in the transit country.

