Georgia Confirms Fourth Case of Coronavirus

Amiran Gamkrelidze, Director General of the National Centre for Disease Control and Public Health, confirmed on March 5 the fourth case of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Georgia. The latest case was confirmed late night yesterday.

A Georgian citizen, who tested positive on the virus, returned to Georgia on Sunday, March 1 from Italy, the location of Europe’s largest coronavirus outbreak.

Gamkrelidze said the fourth patient’s health condition “is worthy of more attention.” The three patients that tested positive on novel coronavirus earlier remain in satisfactory condition.

The health official declined to identify the patient’s age and gender, citing the need to keep the person’s personal data private.

Paata Imnadze, Deputy Director General of the National Centre for Disease Control, who co-briefed journalists with Gamkrelidze, hailed the fourth patient for his/her civic responsibility and undertaking self-isolation during the last few days after returning to Georgia from Italy. Imnadze also added that a number of persons that the fourth patient had close contact with in the airplane, were revealed.

Around 160 persons remain in quarantine in Georgia at the moment.

The health officials recommended Georgians to avoid traveling to countries most-affected with the virus.

Georgia confirmed its first coronavirus case on February 26. A man, about 50, Georgian citizen, who tested positive on the virus, returned to the country from Iran via Azerbaijan on February 25. The patient's health condition is satisfactory, Gamkrelidze said on February 28. Georgian government created ad hoc interagency group for tackling coronavirus challenge led by Prime Minister Gakharia on February 26. The group decided to restrict land travel of Iranian citizens to Georgia and Georgian nationals to Iran for two weeks. The Georgian authorities have cut flights to and from Iran since February 23. Earlier on January 29, Georgian government took the same measure regarding the flights with China.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)