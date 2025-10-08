Number of Detainees Over October 4 Unrest Reaches 35

The number of those arrested over alleged involvement in the October 4 election-day unrest has reached 35, after the Interior Ministry announced the detention of 12 more persons during another late-night briefing on October 8.

“The evidence obtained as part of the investigation finds that on October 4, the detained persons, together with the rally organizers, tore down the fences of the presidential palace on [Tbilisi’s Atoneli Street] and attempted to break into the palace,” Deputy Interior Minister Aleksandre Darakhvelidze said during the briefing.

The arrests follow the investigation launched by the police on October 4 on four different coup and violence-related criminal charges, including incitement to change Georgia’s constitutional order through violence or to overthrow the government; damage or destruction of property; seizure or blockage of a broadcasting or communications organization or a facility of strategic or special importance; and organization, management, or participation in group violence.

Among the 35 detainees are five organizers of the election-day mass rally, including opposition members and opera singer Paata Burchuladze, as well as activists.

Tensions flared in downtown Tbilisi on October 4 when a group of protesters attempted to occupy the presidential palace following calls from the organizers of the election-day mass rally. Police repelled and dispersed the crowd and vowed to identify and arrest additional participants. Georgian Dream officials described the events as a foreign-orchestrated coup attempt and pledged a harsh response.

