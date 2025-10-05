MIA to Treat Upcoming Gatherings as ‘Continuation’ of October 4 Attempt at Government

Georgia’s Interior Ministry warned it would treat “any gathering” as a “continuation” of “yesterday’s attempt” to overthrow the government. The official statement says on October 5, the police “will take appropriate measures to ensure public order and safety are not endangered.” “We call on everyone to take this circumstance into account and refrain from any actions that may become grounds for legal measures against them,” the ministry warned.

The Ministry also pledged it would “take all relevant measures” to identify those who “violated the law” on October 4 and “to enforce the law against them,” pointing to further arrests after five organizers of that rally were already detained overnight. PM Irakli Kobakhidze said last night that he assumes more than 30 people could be arrested.

One of the parties that sharply criticized the organizers of yesterday’s rally from the outset, the Federalists, has scheduled a rally of its supporters today at 8 pm on Rustaveli Avenue. Tamar Chergoleishvili, one of the leaders of the Federalists, responded on Facebook to the Interior Ministry’s warnings about upcoming rallies, stressing that the protests “will not cease” and “will be peaceful.” She says the rally today inscribes itself in the continuity of 310 days of peaceful protests and that more radical actions have “no support within the protest movement.”

The protesters clashed with the police in Tbilisi on October 4, when one group of protesters breached the outer fence of the presidential palace, following a call by rally organizers to occupy it. A much larger group of protesters, however, stayed at Tbilisi’s Rustaveli Avenue for a peaceful rally.

This post is also available in: ქართული