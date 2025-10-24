Seven Charged for Obstructing Pro-Government Journalists During October 4 Unrest

Seven people have been charged with “unlawful interference with a journalist’s professional activities” over incidents of election-day unrest on October 4 involving reporters from pro-government TV channels Imedi and Rustavi 2, as well as the similarly government-leaning Public Broadcaster.

The Prosecutor General’s Office said in an October 23 announcement of charges that the suspects “sprayed pepper spray, physically obstructed, and made threats of violence” against the media crews.

All were charged under Article 154 of the Criminal Code of Georgia for “unlawful interference with a journalist’s professional activities, i.e., coercing a journalist into disseminating or not disseminating information,” with one suspect accused of committing the offense “with a threat of violence.”

In the first six cases, the offense is punishable by a fine, 120 to 140 hours of community service, up to two years of corrective labor, or six months to two years of arrest. The seventh charge is punishable by a fine or up to two years in prison, with the possible deprivation of the right to hold public office or carry out related activities for up to three years.

The Office added that it would file a motion with the court for a pretrial restraint measure but did not specify whether it would seek bail or detention.

Tensions flared in downtown Tbilisi on October 4, the day of the partially boycotted local elections, when a group of protesters in the large rally attempted to occupy the presidential palace following calls from the organizers. Police dispersed the crowd using pepper spray, tear gas, and water cannons. More than 60 people were arrested in the following days and weeks.

The day saw several confrontations between protesters and journalists. In one incident involving the Public Broadcaster’s crew, a masked protester sprayed an unidentified substance at reporters Shalva Nutsubidze, Nika Tsirikidze and Vaho Lekishvili. Sumbadze later said protesters demanded that the crew stop filming.

Another incident involved an Imedi TV crew, with the station saying its journalists were physically assaulted. Video footage shows protesters insulting and shouting profanities at Imedi reporters and a piece of camera equipment falling onto the road, though it does not clearly show whether a physical confrontation occurred.

The Rustavi 2 crew also faced verbal insults and confrontations while covering the events.

