Police Cracks Down as Burchuladze Declares End of Government Legitimacy

Paata Burchuladze, a renowned Georgian opera singer and leader of the “Rustaveli Avenue” activist group, read a declaration in front of tens of thousands of Georgian citizens gathered near Freedom Square.

“We have a historic chance today, and perhaps our last chance, to take back our country,” Burchuladze began his remarks. “Today is not a rally […] Today is the first time in the history of Georgia that the entire nation of Georgia is present at a national assembly,” he added.

Paata Burchuladze, a renowned Georgian opera singer and leader of the “Rustaveli Avenue” activist group, reading declaration at freedom square. Photo: Nini Gabritchidze/Civil.ge.

Before presenting the declaration, Burchuladze said that “from the moment we vote for this declaration, the state is ours, not Bidzina Ivanishvili’s,” further adding that “today, the people are reclaiming their power from the usurper to protect peace, freedom, and national interests.”

The following issues were put to a vote:

The National Assembly declares: The power belongs entirely to the Georgian people. The National Assembly declares that the so-called authorities, following the rigged elections of October 26, have constitutionally lost their legitimacy; therefore, their authority is terminated. The National Assembly declares a peaceful transitional period, which will ensure the peaceful restoration of power to the people, the liberation of democratic institutions, the immediate resumption of dialogue for Georgia’s accession to the European Union, and the protection of the country’s security and peace.

Burchuladze further stated that “from this moment, the Ministry of Internal Affairs must obey the Georgian people, not Bidzina Ivanishvili,” adding, “from the moment they deviate, they serve thugs.”

During the National Assembly, participants demanded the imprisonment of six Georgian Dream members, including Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili, head of the State Security Service Mamuka Mdinaradze, Parliament deputy speaker Tea Tsulukiani, honorary chair Bidzina Ivanishvili, and Anzor Chubinidze, former head of the Special State Protection Service of Georgia.

“From this moment, the power belongs to us,” Burchuladze concluded. “The Ministry of Internal Affairs is obligated to comply, and anyone who shields them will be held accountable.

Chaos at the Presidential Palace

Following the statement, one of the leaders, Murtaz Zodelava, called upon a special group of “male force” to “take over the keys of the Presidential palace as the fist step.” While the police were seen locking the metal gate, the arriving group of citizens had apparently managed, without any difficulty, to take down the iron fence and scale the wall. They were repelled by the riot police, who exited from the building.

Parts of protesters scaled the gate to enter the internal courtyard, but were repelled by the police. Photo: Nini Gabrichidze/Civil.ge

The arriving leaders of the rally, Paata Burchuladze and Murtaz Zodelava have also entered the courtyard, but were pushed back by the police and pepper sprayed.

Tense standoff continues at the Presidential Palace. Photo: Nini Gabritchidze, Civil.ge

Fifth President of Georgia, Salome Zurabishvili, described the attempt to take over the Presidential Palace as a “mockery staged by the regime to discredit the 310 days of peaceful protest” in a social media post. She said the events at the palace represent “a pure provocation” to disband the peaceful protest.

The Ministry of Interior stated that the protest exceeded the bounds of peaceful protest and will employ “all necessary measures” to disperse it. The riot police are currently clearing the area using water cannons/

