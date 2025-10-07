Police Arrest Five More Over October 4 Events, Bringing Total to 23

Four more people have been arrested in connection with the October 4 election-day unrest in downtown Tbilisi, Deputy Interior Minister Aleksandre Darakhvelidze announced at a late-night briefing on October 7, adding that a search was underway for three others. An hour later, the ministry announced one more arrest, bringing the total number of detainees to 23.

The ministry arrested 13 people on October 6. Five organizers had been arrested earlier, in the early hours of October 5, and were placed in pretrial detention on October 7.

“Employees of Georgia’s Interior Ministry continue investigative actions to identify and bring to justice other individuals involved in the crime,” Darakhvelidze said, adding that “complex investigative activities are ongoing in this criminal case.” The newly detained individuals have been identified by activists as Vladimer Gvelesiani, Mamuka Laguchidze, Nika Gventsadze, and Koba Epitashvili. A fifth suspect, identified only by the initials N.S., has not yet been named.

The arrests follow the investigation launched by the police on October 4 on four different coup and violence-related criminal charges, including incitement to change Georgia’s constitutional order through violence or to overthrow the government; damage or destruction of property; seizure or blockage of a broadcasting or communications organization or a facility of strategic or special importance; and organization, management, or participation in group violence.

The arrests stem from the election-day tensions in downtown Tbilisi during a partially boycotted municipal vote, when a group of protesters attempted to occupy the presidential palace following calls from rally organizers. Police repelled and dispersed the crowd and vowed to identify and arrest additional participants.

Georgian Dream officials described the events as a foreign-orchestrated coup attempt and pledged a harsh response.

Note: This news story was updated at 12:50 a.m. on October 8 to include one additional arrest.

