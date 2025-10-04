MIA Launches Criminal Probe into Election-Day Unrest

The Interior Ministry has launched an investigation into the election-day unrest under multiple criminal articles, including incitement to overthrow the government and participation in group violence, Deputy Minister Aleksandre Darakhvelidze said.

According to Darakhvelidze, the probe has been opened under Articles 317 (incitement to change Georgia’s constitutional order through violence or to overthrow the government), Article 187 (damage or destruction of property), Article 222 (seizure or blockage of a broadcasting or communications organization or a facility of strategic or special importance), and Article 225 (organization, management, or participation in group violence) of the Criminal Code of Georgia.

“Despite numerous calls from law enforcement officers and official statements by the ministry, protesters refused to comply with lawful orders,” Darakhvelidze said. “The rally went beyond the legal framework of assembly and manifestation. Organizers made violent statements, damaged barriers around the presidential residence on Atoneli Street, and attempted to storm the building.”

The deputy minister from the ruling Georgian Dream party said 14 police officers were injured during the rally, one of whom remains in critical condition.

To restore public order, police used the special means permitted by law, Darakhvelidze said, adding that investigative and procedural actions are underway to identify and detain “all individuals involved in illegal acts.”

“We once again strictly urge all participants to obey police instructions and avoid artificially escalating the situation,” he warned. “Otherwise, law enforcement will use all measures provided by law.”

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული