14 More Sent to Pre-Trial Detention Over October 4 Events, One Released on Bail

Tbilisi City Court has ordered pre-trial detention for 14 more individuals in connection with the October 4 unrest, while releasing prominent activist Mariam Mekantsishvili on bail.

As a result, a total of 58 people remain in pre-trial custody over the election-day tensions, including five rally organizers, while three have been released on bail and another three charged in absentia.

The court hearings followed the October 17 announcement by Georgian Dream Interior Minister Geka Geladze that 16 more individuals had been detained over the election-day tensions, while criminal proceedings were launched in absentia against two others, including former Special Tasks Department official Irakli Shaishmelashvili.

The Prosecutor’s Office, however, charged 15 protesters the following day, as well as Shaishmelashvili. The agency said the charges stem from an attempted break-in at the presidential palace on Tbilisi’s Atoneli Street and a physical assault on law enforcement officers.

Mekantsishvili was charged under Article 226 of the Criminal Code, involving “organization of group activity disrupting public order” and carrying a penalty of up to 3 years in jail. Prosecutors said that Mekantsishvili, who was detained in a home raid with her 6-year-old daughter present, “organized group activity, called on citizens to gather in the office at N21 of [Tbilisi’s] Rustaveli Avenue in order to coordinate subsequent activities, disobey police officers, and use violence against them.”

They added that following her calls, “violent acts” continued on Rustaveli Avenue and Atoneli Street, the epicenter of tensions near the presidential palace. Mekantsishvili was subsequently released on bail and has left custody.

Nine detainees, including Iuri Lomidze, Giorgi Talakhadze, Davit Giunashvili, Gia Toloraia, Guri Zhvania, Kakhaber Kvachantiradze, Simon Samkharadze, Avtandil Topchishvili, and Mikheil Toloraia, were placed in pre-trial custody on charges of participating in group violence under Article 225-2 of the Criminal Code, which carries a maximum sentence of six years in prison.

Five more detainees, Temur Kurtsikidze, Genadi Kelikhashvili, Dato Gurtskhaia, Ramaz Jorbenadze, and Jandri Tirkia, were sent to pre-trial detention on charges of attempted seizure of a strategic facility by a group (Article 222-2 of the Criminal Code) and participating in group violence (Article 225-2), carrying a maximum sentence of six years in prison.

As for Shaishmelashvili, the former head of the Operational Planning Unit at the Interior Ministry’s Special Tasks Department, who resigned in December amid anti-government protests and later left the country, he was charged in absentia under Article 317 – “public calls for the violent change of Georgia’s constitutional order or for overthrowing the state government” – carrying a punishment of up to 3 years in jail. The Prosecutor’s Office said Shaishmelashvili made such calls ahead of the municipal elections to mobilize and assemble crowds at the October 4 rally and “engage them in violent acts”, while also trying to “demoralize” Interior Ministry officers so they would not intervene.

Tensions erupted in downtown Tbilisi on October 4, the day of the partially boycotted municipal elections, when a group of protesters attempted to occupy the presidential palace following calls from mass rally organizers. Police dispersed the crowd using pepper spray, tear gas, and water cannons, and pledged to identify all participants. The ruling Georgian Dream party has described the events as a foreign-orchestrated coup attempt and vowed a harsh response.

Below are the lists of detainees sent to pre-trial custody, granted bail, and charged in absentia, along with the charges brought against them under the Criminal Code of Georgia:

Individuals sent to pre-trial detention:

Paata Burchuladze (rally organizer), charges: “attempted seizure or blockade of strategic and particularly important facilities, committed by a group” (Article 222²), “organization and leadership of group violence” (Article 225¹), and “incitement to change the constitutional order of Georgia through violence” (Article 317). Murtaz Zodelava (rally organizer) – charges: “attempted seizure or blockade of strategic and particularly important facilities, committed by a group” (Article 222²), “organization and leadership of group violence” (Article 225¹), and “incitement to change the constitutional order of Georgia through violence” (Article 317). Irakli Nadiradze (rally organizer) – charges: “attempted seizure or blockade of strategic and particularly important facilities, committed by a group” (Article 222²), “organization and leadership of group violence” (Article 225¹), and “incitement to change the constitutional order of Georgia through violence” (Article 317). Paata Manjgaladze (rally organizer) – charges: “organization and leadership of group violence” (Article 225¹) Lasha Beridze (rally organizer) – charges: “attempted seizure or blockade of strategic and particularly important facilities, committed by a group” (Article 222²), “organization and leadership of group violence” (Article 225¹) Tornike Mchedlishvili (protester) – charges: participation in group violence (Article 225-2) and attempted seizure of a facility of strategic or special importance (Article 222-2-a). Abo Naveriani (protester) – charges: participation in group violence (Article 225-2) and attempted seizure of a facility of strategic or special importance (Article 222-2-a). Eva Shashviashvili (protester) – charges: participation in group violence (Article 225-2) and attempted seizure of a facility of strategic or special importance (Article 222-2-a). Davit Sturua (protester) – charges: participation in group violence (Article 225-2) and attempted seizure of a facility of strategic or special importance (Article 222-2-a). Davit Zhgenti (protester) – charges: participation in group violence (Article 225-2) and attempted seizure of a facility of strategic or special importance (Article 222-2-a). Aleksandre Gogoladze (protester) – participation in group violence (Article 225-2) and attempted seizure of a facility of strategic or special importance (Article 222-2-a). Kakhaber Mzhavanadze (protester) – charges: participation in group violence (Article 225-2) and attempted seizure of a facility of strategic or special importance (Article 222-2-a). Giorgi Rurua (protester) – charges: participation in group violence (Article 225-2) and attempted seizure of a facility of strategic or special importance (Article 222-2-a). Beka Machavariani (protester) – charges: participation in group violence (Article 225-2) and attempted seizure of a facility of strategic or special importance (Article 222-2-a). Vakho Pitskhelauri (protester) – charges: participation in group violence (Article 225-2) and attempted seizure of a facility of strategic or special importance (Article 222-2-a). Manuchar Mikeladze (protester) – charges: participation in group violence (Article 225-2) and attempted seizure of a facility of strategic or special importance (Article 222-2-a). Aleksandre Khabeishvili (protester) – charges: participation in group violence (Article 225-2) and attempted seizure of a facility of strategic or special importance (Article 222-2-a). Sergo Megrelishvili (protester) – charges: participation in group violence (Article 225-2) and attempted seizure of a facility of strategic or special importance (Article 222-2-a). Vladimer Gvelesiani (protester) – charges: participation in group violence (Article 225-2) and attempted seizure of a facility of strategic or special importance (Article 222-2-a). Nika Gventsadze (protester) – charges: participation in group violence (Article 225-2) and attempted seizure of a facility of strategic or special importance (Article 222-2-a). Mamuka Labuchidze (protester) – charges: participation in group violence (Article 225-2) and attempted seizure of a facility of strategic or special importance (Article 222-2-a). Guriel Kardava (protester) – charges: participation in group violence (Article 225-2) and attempted seizure of a facility of strategic or special importance (Article 222-2-a). Zurab Chavchanidze (protester) – charges: participation in group violence (Article 225-2) and attempted seizure of a facility of strategic or special importance (Article 222-2-a). Konstantine Kokaia (protester) – charges: participation in group violence (Article 225-2) and attempted seizure of a facility of strategic or special importance (Article 222-2-a). Koba Epitashvili (protester) – charges: participation in group violence (Article 225-2) Gocha Katashvili (protester) – charges: participation in group violence (Article 225-2) and attempted seizure of a facility of strategic or special importance (Article 222-2-a). Saba Kordzaia (protester) – charges: participation in group violence (Article 225-2) Sulkhan Abralava (protester) – charges: participation in group violence (Article 225-2) and attempted seizure of a facility of strategic or special importance (Article 222-2-a). Beka Kelekhsashvili (protester) – charges: participation in group violence (Article 225-2) and attempted seizure of a facility of strategic or special importance (Article 222-2-a). Giorgi Kirvalidze (protester) – charges: participation in group violence (Article 225-2) and attempted seizure of a facility of strategic or special importance (Article 222-2-a). Nana Sanderi (activist) – charges: organizing group violence (Article 225-1) Amiran Dolishvili (protester) – charges: participation in group violence (Article 225-2) and attempted seizure of a facility of strategic or special importance (Article 222-2-a). Giorgi Korkia (protester) – charges: participation in group violence (Article 225-2) and attempted seizure of a facility of strategic or special importance (Article 222-2-a). Zakro Albutashvili (protester) – charges: participation in group violence (Article 225-2) and attempted seizure of a facility of strategic or special importance (Article 222-2-a). Irakli Chkhvirkia (protester) – charges: participation in group violence (Article 225-2) and attempted seizure of a facility of strategic or special importance (Article 222-2-a). Giorgi Muladze (protester) – charges: participation in group violence (Article 225-2) and attempted seizure of a facility of strategic or special importance (Article 222-2-a). Khvicha Gogokhia – (protester) – charges: participation in group violence (Article 225-2) and attempted seizure of a facility of strategic or special importance (Article 222-2-a). Ramaz Mamuladze (protester) – charges: participation in group violence (Article 225-2) and attempted seizure of a facility of strategic or special importance (Article 222-2-a). Genadi Kupreishvili (protester) – charges: participation in group violence (Article 225-2) and attempted seizure of a facility of strategic or special importance (Article 222-2-a). Aleksandre Chilichava (protester) – charges: participation in group violence (Article 225-2) and attempted seizure of a facility of strategic or special importance (Article 222-2-a). Sulkhan Tugushi (protester) – charges: participation in group violence (Article 225-2) and attempted seizure of a facility of strategic or special importance (Article 222-2-a). Levan Jikia (protester) – charges: participation in group violence (Article 225-2) and attempted seizure of a facility of strategic or special importance (Article 222-2-a). Lasha Ivanadze (protester) – charges: participation in group violence (Article 225-2) and attempted seizure of a facility of strategic or special importance (Article 222-2-a). Avtandil Surmanidze (protester) – charges: participation in group violence (Article 225-2) Iuri Lomidze (protester) – charges: participation in group violence (Article 225-2) Giorgi Talakhadze (protester) – charges: participation in group violence (Article 225-2) Davit Giunashvili (protester) – charges: participation in group violence (Article 225-2) Gia Toloraia (protester) – charges: participation in group violence (Article 225-2) Guri Zhvania (protester) – charges: participation in group violence (Article 225-2) Kakhaber Kvatchantiradze (protester) – charges: participation in group violence (Article 225-2) Simon Samkharadze (protester) – charges: participation in group violence (Article 225-2) Avtandil Topchishvili (protester) – charges: participation in group violence (Article 225-2) Mikheil Toloraia (protester) – charges: participation in group violence (Article 225-2) Temur Kurtsikidze (protester) – charges: participation in group violence (Article 225-2) and attempted seizure of a facility of strategic or special importance (Article 222-2-a) Genadi Kelikhashvili (protester) – charges: participation in group violence (Article 225-2) and attempted seizure of a facility of strategic or special importance (Article 222-2-a) Dato Gurtskhaia (protester) – charges: participation in group violence (Article 225-2) and attempted seizure of a facility of strategic or special importance (Article 222-2-a) Ramaz Jorbenadze (protester) – charges: participation in group violence (Article 225-2) and attempted seizure of a facility of strategic or special importance (Article 222-2-a) Jandri Tirkia (protester) – charges: participation in group violence (Article 225-2) and attempted seizure of a facility of strategic or special importance (Article 222-2-a)

Individuals Given Bail:

Giorgi Chakhunashvili (protester) – charges: participation in group violence (Article 225-2) and attempted seizure of a facility of strategic or special importance (Article 222-2-a). Ia Darakhvelidze (protester) – charges: participation in group violence (Article 225-2) Mariam Mekantsishvili (protester) – charges: organization of group activity disrupting public order (Article 226)

Individuals Charged in absentia:

Anton Uperi (protester) – charges: participation in group violence (Article 225-2) and attempted seizure of a facility of strategic or special importance (Article 222-2-a). Anton Vardanidze (protester) – charges: participation in group violence (Article 225-2) and attempted seizure of a facility of strategic or special importance (Article 222-2-a). Irakli Shaishmelashvili (former MIA official) – charges: public calls for the violent change of Georgia’s constitutional order or for overthrowing the state government (Article 317)

