Police Arrest 13 People Over October 4 Events, Vowing to Detain More

Thirteen people have been arrested for their involvement in the October 4 election-day unrest at the presidential palace in Tbilisi, the Georgian Interior Ministry announced late on October 6, adding that a search is underway for two other individuals as authorities continue to identify additional suspects.

The arrests follow the investigation launched by the police on October 4 on four different coup and violence-related criminal charges, including incitement to change Georgia’s constitutional order through violence or to overthrow the government; damage or destruction of property; seizure or blockage of a broadcasting or communications organization or a facility of strategic or special importance; and organization, management, or participation in group violence.

During the late-night interview with Rustavi 2 channel on October 6, Georgian Dream Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze clarified that police were arresting today protesters “who stormed the presidential palace.”

Deputy Interior Minister Aleksandre Darakhvelidze also said during the October 6 briefing that police had arrested two more individuals, identified as R.Sh. and S.P., on October 4 for the illegal purchase and possession of firearms and ammunition.

According to Darakhvelidze, R.Sh. was released after it was established that the ammunition found during the search belonged to a registered firearm for which he held a license. As for S.P., the deputy minister said police seized a firearm registered in his name and discovered, in his Batumi residence, a “specially arranged hiding place” containing a large cache of ammunition, magazines, gas masks, helmets, radio transceivers, and up to 150 SIM cards. S.P. was charged with the illegal purchase and possession of firearms and ammunition.

The arrests come two days after tensions flared in downtown Tbilisi on the day of a partially boycotted municipal vote when, following calls from mass rally organizers, a group of protesters attempted to occupy the presidential palace. Police repelled and dispersed the crowd, later arresting five rally organizers and vowing to identify and apprehend others.

Georgian Dream officials described the events as a foreign-orchestrated coup attempt and pledged a harsh response.

