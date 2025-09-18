GD Interior Minister Visits China

Georgian Dream Interior Minister Geka Geladze is visiting China, taking part in an international forum hosted by Chinese authorities and meeting with China’s Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong and Kazakhstan’s Interior Minister Yerzhan Sadenov.

Geladze led a high-level delegation of senior ministry officials, including GD Deputy Ministers Aleksandre Darakhvelidze and Shalva Tadumadze, to the Global Public Security Cooperation Forum, a China-hosted conference in the city of Lianyungang focused on organized crime, drug trafficking, and counter-terrorism.

As part of the visit, Geladze held a bilateral meeting with China’s Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong. The Ministry said in its September 18 press release that the parties discussed existing cooperation between the law enforcement agencies of the two countries.

“Geka Geladze and Wang Xiaohong focused on sectoral reforms, ongoing projects, and the importance of sharing information and experience within the framework of police cooperation,” MIA said.

The Ministry added that the Georgian side expressed readiness to continue working with its Chinese counterparts to make cooperation more flexible and effective. “The parties also expressed their readiness to implement measures to share experience and best practices between the agencies,” it added.

In a separate meeting with Kazakhstan’s Interior Minister Yerzhan Sadenov, the parties emphasized the importance of close cooperation between Georgia and Kazakhstan in law enforcement. The Ministry noted that Georgia reaffirmed its commitment to deepening partnerships with Kazakh counterparts across multiple sectors.

“The parties also stressed the importance of sharing experiences and best practices,” the MIA added.

This latest visit to China follows the efforts by Georgian Dream authorities to deepen ties with Beijing, against the backdrop of GD’s growing isolation from the West. In 2023, Georgia and China established a strategic partnership.

The U.S. MEGOBARI Act, which awaits a Senate hearing after passing the House of Representatives with strong bipartisan support, is officially aimed at countering “the influence of the Chinese Communist Party, the Iranian Regime, and the Russian Federation” in Georgia and envisions broader sanctions against Georgian Dream officials.

Editor’s Note: This news was updated at 15:30 on September 18 to include information about Geladze’s meeting with Kazakh Interior Minister Yerzhan Sadenov.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული