Kobakhidze, Georgian Dream Ministers Visit China

Georgian Dream Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has begun his visit to China, where he is attending the opening of the China International Import Expo (CIIE), a Shanghai-hosted annual trade exhibition, and is expected to meet with senior Chinese officials, including Chinese Premier Li Qiang.

Kobakhidze landed in Shanghai on November 3, where he was welcomed at Hongqiao International Airport by the city’s Vice Mayor Xie Dong. He is set to attend the CIIE opening ceremony, where Georgia is featured as this year’s “Guest of Honor.” According to the government administration press release, more than 40 Georgian companies will showcase their products at the event.

GD PM is accompanied by his cabinet members, including Foreign Minister Maka Botchorishvili, Economy Minister Mariam Kvrivishvili, Environment and Agriculture Minister Davit Songhulashvili, Finance Minister Lasha Khutsishvili, Infrastructure Minister Revaz Sokhadze, National Bank’s President Natia Turnava, and head of the government administration, Levan Zhorzholiani.

Kobakhidze’s visit to China comes amid Georgian Dream’s deepening pivot toward Beijing and increasingly strained relations with traditional Western partners. The trip also coincides with political developments in Brussels, where the European Commission is set to release its 2025 Enlargement Report today.

The report highlights that the situation has “significantly further deteriorated” since the European Council’s December 2024 regret over Tbilisi’s decision to suspend the accession process until 2028. “Georgia has experienced serious democratic backsliding, with a rapid erosion of the rule of law and fundamental rights being severely restricted,” the document said.

Kobakhidze Talks With Chinese Premier Li Qiang

Irakli Kobakhidze met with Chinese Premier Li Qiang during his visit to Shanghai on November 4.

“We had productive discussions on the solid progress of Georgia-China relations and the deepening of our strategic partnership,” Kobakhidze wrote on X following the meeting.

In the framework of my official visit to attend the 8th China International Import Expo #CIIE, I had the honor to meet with H.E. Li Qiang, Premier of 🇨🇳. We had productive discussions on the solid progress of 🇬🇪🇨🇳 relations and the deepening of our strategic partnership. pic.twitter.com/IoBctfIJjG — Irakli Kobakhidze (@PM_Kobakhidze) November 4, 2025

According to the Georgian Dream government’s administration, Kobakhidze emphasized during the meeting that relations between Georgia and China are developing steadily, grounded in the principles of “mutual respect, equality, and cooperation.”

He thanked China for its “strong support for Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” and its “unwavering commitment to the non-recognition of Georgia’s occupied territories,” while emphasizing Georgia’s support for the “One China principle and China’s territorial integrity.”

Kobakhidze noted that between January and August 2025, the number of containers transported through Georgia via the Middle Corridor to and from China increased by 70.6% compared to the same period last year. He also said that Chinese investments in Georgia reached USD 7.43 million during the same period, which is a 229% increase year-on-year.

“China has historically been the central pillar of the Silk Road, which shaped trade and cultural relations for centuries,” Kobakhidze said, according to the government administration. “Georgia, as a significant part of the Middle Corridor, is ready to expand cooperation with China to further promote regional connectivity and trade.”

In turn, Chinese Premier Qiang thanked Kobakhidze for participating in the China International Import Expo (CIIE), noting that since the two countries established a strategic partnership in 2023, bilateral relations have been developing intensively.

“Our desire is to strengthen strategic communication with Georgia, expand practical cooperation, and through joint efforts bring even more benefits to our peoples,” Qiang was quoted as saying by the GD government’s administration.

“China is grateful to Georgia for its sincere friendship,” Qiang noted, per the Georgian side.

More to follow…

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული